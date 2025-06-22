WhatsApp users are also accustomed to an ad-free app that keeps their conversations private with end-to-end encryption. When Meta tweaked its privacy terms in 2021 to add more business-messaging features, many ditched it for rival apps like Signal and Telegram. Meta had to move slowly. Now it’s trying to make up for lost time. It will target ads based on users’ country or city, channels they follow and how they interact with ads they see on Status or on stablemate apps Facebook and Instagram if their accounts are linked. That’s less invasive than the targeting done on Facebook or Instagram, but it’s still a form of clutter that WhatsApp’s founders abhorred. And Zuckerberg could still push for deeper insights as revenue from Status starts to pour in.