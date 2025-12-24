When Henry Ford was asked what colour options his pathbreaking Model T would come in, he famously replied, “Any colour, so long as it’s black.” For years, Big Tech in India operated on much the same philosophy. Services were ‘free,’ but consumers paid with their personal data with little room to ask what would be done with it. Sensitive data taken from India would end up in America.
WhatsApp’s data-sharing case: Antitrust action has sent Big Tech a big message on privacy
SummaryMeta was hauled up by India’s competition regulator for WhatsApp’s 2021 take-it-or-leave-it revision of privacy policy. Tribunal rulings have confirmed abuse of dominance. India’s privacy law is yet to take effect but Meta was reined in. From here on, the CCI and DPA need to keep a joint vigil.
