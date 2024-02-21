WhatsApp has changed political messaging on economic matters
Summary
- Whether it’s for the better is doubtful, as this social media phenomenon tends to indulge echo chambers and fan confirmation biases.
The popularity of social media has ensured that anyone with access to a smartphone and an internet connection can say what they want to say, and if it catches the fancy of people, the message can go viral. Take the case of an infographic showing that the size of Uttar Pradesh’s (UP) economy had overtaken the size of Tamil Nadu’s; it recently went viral on everything from LinkedIn to WhatsApp.