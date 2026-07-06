WhatsApp's username feature has re-ignited India’s debate over online message traceability

The government’s concerns are genuine. India is WhatsApp’s largest market, with more than 850 million monthly active users. If we add Telegram, Signal and Meta’s other platforms, the country has over 2 billion accounts active at least once a month. It has also seen a surge in cybercrime, from phishing and voice cloning to ‘digital arrest’ scams, in which crooks impersonate police officers or other authorities to extract money from victims.