WhatsApp’s game of creeping acquisition

The first of those factors was a major force behind WhatsApp’s proliferation. If mostly everyone we need to be in touch with is on a single network, the cost of leaving it is prohibitive. Acceptance of its terms goes by a similar dynamic. If our contacts ‘agree’, why should we not? The second factor blends regular old human inertia with what analysts call mission creep. The policy shift is so subtle and difficult to identify, let alone work out the actual implications of, that delving into its details does not seem worth the exercise. So long as the end-to-end encryption of our messages on WhatsApp offers us a minimal assurance, we are usually okay with the deal. In the larger scheme of things, what the platform has changed is very little. The access to our phone book and transaction data that WhatsApp had will now be shared with its parent, Facebook, for purposes that the company claims would help improve its services. Various other bits and bytes of our service-usage patterns were already being crunched by what has been described as the world’s most powerful megacorp, and it is well known that its internet sprawl has served as a sponge for the absorption of data from its users that can be processed, packaged and hawked in multiple ways. In other words, its policy revision is no cause for alarm, at least not so late in the day.