Wheat granaries are full, why are prices rising then?

Government data shows that the country has adequate stocks for domestic needs and exports. This year’s wheat production was expected to be a record 111 million tonnes, but hot and dry weather from March onwards has shrivelled kernels of the wheat crop in many areas. As a result, wheat output is now estimated at 106.4 million tonnes. The government has not been as successful this year in procuring wheat as in the past, as farmers preferred to sell to private agencies and exporters offering better prices. Nothing wrong in that. This is how the market rewards farmers.