When a Maharatna goes without full-time head for 17 months4 min read . Updated: 24 Aug 2022, 05:20 AM IST
- ONGC shows how government makes a mockery of its own oft-repeated claims of making PSU managements more empowered and autonomous
The government calls the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) a ‘maharatna’ (literally meaning most valuable jewel) public sector undertaking (PSU). A PSU gets “Maharatna" status when it logs more than Rs. 5,000 crore of net profit for three consecutive years oe an average annual turnover of Rs. 25,000 crore for three years, or should have an average annual net worth of Rs. 15,000 crore for three years.