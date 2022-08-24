When a Maharatna goes without full-time head for 17 months

However, both the elected and the administrative arms of government continue to think of PSUs as mere extensions of their personal fiefs, and not as independent corporations. The fact that such a large and important company was allowed to run for so long with acting chiefs tells us that as far as the government was concerned, it did not consider the presence of a full-time – and therefore fully accountable CEO to be a necessary requirement. The thinking may even be that when ministers and ministry mandarins are anyway calling the shots, why bother with a CEO.