When royalty met Rolls-Royce: Indian maharajas' love affair with luxury
Summary
- Indian maharajas transformed luxury into an art form, captivating the world's premier brands with their indulgences. Their influence not only shaped global luxury markets but also left a lasting cultural imprint that resonates to this day.
In an era marked by opulence and grandeur, the maharajas of India stood as unparalleled exemplars of luxury. With wealth amassed from their dominions, these regal figures elevated indulgence into a celebrated art form, drawing the attention of the world's premier luxury brands due to their relentless pursuit of the finest possessions.