When royalty met Rolls-Royce: Indian maharajas' love affair with luxury

Beyond opulence: Cultural and material legacy

These esteemed individuals, both men and a notable few women, cultivated tastes that spanned far beyond automobiles. Their selections of bone China were sourced from Royal Worcester—one of the oldest existing brands, established in 1750—and Minton, a leading name in ceramics during the Victorian era. Their choices in glassware included Lalique and Baccarat crystal, while their stationery was procured from Smythson of Bond Street. When it came to perfumes and cosmetics, only the finest—Detaille, Dior, and Chanel—would suffice.