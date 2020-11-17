When Tesla joins the S&P 500, you know it’s game over

Take Yahoo Inc. The archetypal dotcom business found its way into America’s prime share index in December 1999, just four months before a collapse in internet stocks that took the US more than a decade to recover from. New admissions in the mid-2000s were rich with real estate plays such as CBRE Group Inc., Boston Properties Inc., and Kimco Realty Corp. Those companies were then hammered by the subprime and 2008 financial crises. Is this time really going to be any different?