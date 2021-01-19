When WhatsApp chats open up a can of worms

Revelations of data distortion, should this turn out to be the case, are not entirely unheard of in an industry that has a gaggle of nearly 800 TV channels vying fiercely for an advertising pie that is placed at over ₹30,000 crore. Allegations of fudged ratings were levelled even in earlier times, when there were two rival rating services. Today’s BARC monopoly, originally meant to avoid duplication of research costs, is particularly vulnerable to capture by special interests for the simple reason that we have no other readings to check against. This can easily be fixed. A bigger problem that these chats suggest the existence of, prima facie, is a covert nexus that extends beyond TV studios and audience trackers. The WhatsApp exchanges between Goswami and Dasgupta also contain references to the Pulwama terror attack of 14 February 2019 and India’s retaliatory plans that have raised questions over the editor’s access to privileged information and its potential implications for national security. As with other such transcripts, these conversations are too sketchy for inferences of wrongdoing that could withstand the rigours of judicial scrutiny. But their shock value has stirred up a controversy, and calls have arisen for a joint parliamentary probe. That a TV channel’s editor could be in the eye of such a storm on account of a social media trail was unthinkable till recently.

