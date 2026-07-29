When will the global aviation sector be relieved of its aircraft shortfall? Ask makers of jet engines

The world’s premier air show wrapped up last week and notched another lacklustre haul of commercial aircraft orders. The Farnborough air show in the UK ended with more than 300 orders, well short of the banner year in 2018, when orders reached 1,100.
This result doesn’t reflect weak aerospace demand, however. The global aerospace industry is booming.
The low order count is all about the difficulties Boeing Company and Airbus have faced in raising production. Airlines are waiting for new, more fuel-efficient aircraft that they ordered years ago.
In the case of Boeing, the backlog has grown to more than 6,100 aircraft worth $576 billion as of the end of March. That number will likely grow when Boeing reports earnings. Additional orders are nice, but to truly unlock cash flow, Boeing needs to ramp up production, which it is trying to do.