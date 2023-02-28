Where have all the IPOs gone?
- Since July 2022, 33 companies planning IPOs worth a combined ₹49,300 crore are said to have allowed their regulatory approvals to lapse
Last week saw the withdrawal of two initial public offerings (IPO). First, the southern jewellery chain Joyalukkas withdrew its ₹2,300 crore IPO, citing poor market conditions. Then Fabindia, the clothing and furniture retailer, cancelled its ₹4,000 crore IPO, citing similar reasons. These pullbacks follow the cancellation of the gigantic Adani follow-on public offering (FPO), which managed to raise ₹20,000 crore but decided to cancel the issue in early February and return investors’ money after its stock prices crashed following the release of the Hindenburg report.
