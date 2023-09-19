Whether AI can crack the Solow paradox is the era's big question4 min read 19 Sep 2023, 08:39 PM IST
Computers took many decades to boost productivity across the economy and the same may hold true of artificial intelligence
Robert Solow had famously remarked in 1987 that evidence of the computer age was everywhere except in the productivity statistics. The paradox was resolved in subsequent decades as the use of computer networks unleashed a wave of productivity gains in economies around the world. Is it time to ask a variant of the Solow question in the current context of artificial intelligence (AI)?