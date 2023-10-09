“Which is the next Infosys?" This was perhaps the most asked question in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Or perhaps a version of this: “Which is the next Nestle" or “which is the next Hindustan Lever (as it was then called)."

The answer then was Infosys (or Nestle or Lever, depending on the question!).

Yes, these stocks proved to be great stocks for the future as well.

Now we are in a new era, and people are asking: “Which is the Next Tata Elxsi?" or some version of it. Take your pick!

My counter question to them is this:

Why look for new, unproven stocks when you can find stocks of companies that are proven to be great businesses over long periods of time?

Perhaps it’s the idea of equating “new" with “big returns" that gets to many.

Let’s take a moment and look at this 15-year chart of the BSE Sensex vs BSE Smallcap.

View Full Image (Graphic: TradingView)

What this chart clearly shows is that over this very long period, smallcaps have largely tracked in line with largecaps. Having said that, in the past year or so, the smallcaps have clearly broken away.

Now, there are many ways one can read this. But just to make the point, let me take two extreme ends.

On the one hand is the momentum investor. You know where the money is flowing. And true to your approach, you want to ride on that flood of money. And we know it’s a flood. You want to get in fast…and your aim is to get out before the tide turns…or perhaps just after it turns.

On the other hand is the investor who is, for lack of a better word, a contrarian. He does not chase the money. Instead, he looks for bargains that the market is ignoring. If this reminds one of Buffett’s famous line: be fearful when others are greedy, and be greedy only when others are fearful.

As it happens, today, money is broadly chasing smallcap and midcap stocks and ignoring the large cap stocks (again, this is a broad generalisation).

One simple indicator of this is money flows into mutual funds. Money is pouring into smallcap fund schemes and moving out of (dedicated) largecap mutual fund schemes.

Now, in this situation, you would expect momentum investors to do their thing – that is, chase smallcap stocks. Good for them!

But what about the contrarian investor?

It’s an obvious answer, but not an easy one to follow through on.

If our contrarian investor were to go about picking stocks in the largecap universe (mainly) today, he would be termed a “lazy investor".

Why? Well, you end up buying well-known companies that are available for cheap today. That’s not exciting at all!

To be honest, being a contrarian investor is never an easy thing to live up to. You always have to face up to the flag bearers of the momentarily hot investment theme.

Today it’s smallcaps. Tomorrow it will be something else.

This brings us back to the question – which is the next Infosys?

While I don’t know which is the “next Infosys" for you, what I can tell you is that this is perhaps a good time to be a contrarian investor or a lazy investor.

If you would like to visualise a lazy investor, think Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger.

Today, there’s perhaps an opportunity to invest in great businesses/franchises (usually large caps) with very long track records of business success at attractive valuations. All you need to do is identify them. Own them. And then hold onto them.

Why look for a “new" company when companies proven to deliver over decades are available for cheap?

If you are willing to stand up and be counted as a contrarian, then you know what to do.

In the interim, this is going to be painful. Perhaps.

But in the long term, if you execute this well, you will perhaps have a portfolio of stocks to be proud of and returns that are praiseworthy – all without having to do much.

Happy investing!

Rahul Goel is the former CEO of Equitymaster. You can tweet him @rahulgoel477.

You should always consult your personal investment advisor/wealth manager before making any decisions.