There is nothing to suggest that this trend is going to slow down in the years to come. Of course, this is not something that the union members are worried about. They are worried about their public sector jobs and hope that they continue to have them until they retire. As far as the government is concerned, it finally seems to have come around to the idea that the longer it continues to hold on to some of these banks, the more value destruction is going to happen. Also, there doesn’t seem to be much confidence in the idea of letting PSBs be run as proper banks instead of using them for other purposes like meeting the social objectives of the government or pump-priming the economy in troubled times. Anyway, over the years, trillions of rupees have been poured into PSBs to keep them going. This is money which could have easily gone to other sectors like education, health, agriculture etc. And if things don’t change soon, the government is going to end up with the MTNL and Air India of banking. For all we know, things might be already be too late on the privatizing PSBs front. But then the government needs to at least try selling some of these banks.