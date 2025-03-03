Explore

Mint Quick Edit | White House quarrel: US power is at stake

Livemint 1 min read 03 Mar 2025, 07:00 AM IST
The limits of America’s power are being tested (AFP)
The limits of America’s power are being tested (AFP)

Summary

  • Hard power may ensure that the loud showdown between the White House and Ukraine’s Zelensky eventually goes Trump’s way. But this may turn out to be at the cost of America’s soft power across the world.

Bluntly speaking, power is defined as the ability to bend others to one’s will. The limits of America’s are being tested, as evident in Friday’s showdown at the White House between Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump (along with Vice-President J.D. Vance). 

It was a global spectacle. 

Also Read: Mint Quick Edit | Russia-US solidarity at the UN: Will it give peace a chance?

The war-ravaged country’s leader sought a US security backstop to fend off a future Russian invasion, in lieu of a mineral-sharing deal with its most powerful backer, but got a testy earful on his having “no cards" to play and risking World War III in his effort to secure durable peace. 

Also Read: In 2025, India should play the role of peacemaker in world affairs

The irony of their fractious exchange of words was Trump’s reason for why Russia would keep its end of a bargain: in effect, because Trump uniquely knew how to deal with its President Vladimir Putin. 

So, what next? 

Also Read: A deal between Trump and Putin won’t ease global energy costs much

Zelensky could lose both US backing and power in Kyiv soon, analysts reckon, but perhaps this was on Trump’s cards even before he reached Washington. Given America’s hard power, it may eventually get its way. What’s also at stake here, though, is its soft power. This isn’t just about US movies, but also its global moves. And the White House could end up weakening it.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
more

topics

MINT SPECIALS

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue