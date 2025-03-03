Mint Quick Edit | White House quarrel: US power is at stake
Summary
- Hard power may ensure that the loud showdown between the White House and Ukraine’s Zelensky eventually goes Trump’s way. But this may turn out to be at the cost of America’s soft power across the world.
Bluntly speaking, power is defined as the ability to bend others to one’s will. The limits of America’s are being tested, as evident in Friday’s showdown at the White House between Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky and US President Donald Trump (along with Vice-President J.D. Vance).