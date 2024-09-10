Opinion
White Revolution 2.0: Milk sufficiency for all
Summary
- Data indicates that children in large families with low means suffer greater milk-nutrition inadequacy compared to those in smaller ones. To change this, we must act to increase milk supplies and cool their prices. Let’s set off a second milk revolution.
National Milk Day is celebrated in India every year on 26 November. The day marks the birth anniversary of Verghese Kurien, the leader of India’s White Revolution of the 1960s and 1970s that helped the country overcome milk shortages.
