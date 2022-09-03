Who could be the saviour of troubled SpiceJet?4 min read . Updated: 03 Sep 2022, 08:32 AM IST
- Another airline or entity can save SpiceJet by acquiring ownership in it. But getting a potential investor interested is not going to be easy.
On August 31, Delhi-based low-cost airline SpiceJet reported a net loss of ₹789 crore ( ₹420 crore, excluding forex adjustment) for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 as compared to a net loss of ₹729 crore in the quarter ending 30 June, 2021, as business was severely impacted by record-high fuel prices and a depreciating rupee.