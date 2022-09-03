Who could be the saviour of troubled SpiceJet?

However, there are various other reasons which make SpiceJet more vulnerable. For instance, SpiceJet has never had a long-term promoter. In the two decades or so of its existence, SpiceJet has had new owners four times—from Bhulo Kansagra to Wilbur Ross to the Marans and now Ajay Singh. This frequent change of ownership means that there has been no long-term investor to give guidance to the airline or anchor it in a well thought out vision since its inception. Besides, there is the issue of lack of real market strength in face of IndiGo’s steady growth (which controls over 50 per cent of the domestic market).