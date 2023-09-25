Who could win this year’s Nobel Prize for Economics?4 min read 25 Sep 2023, 07:41 PM IST
The tea leaves suggest the panel might lean towards a different kind of experimental economics
It is Nobel Prize season. The first thing you should know about the Nobel Prize in Economics is that... well, it is not actually a Nobel Prize. More than six decades after the first Nobel was awarded, the Swedish Central Bank (Sveriges Riksbank) in 1968 provided a donation to the Nobel Foundation to institute an Economics award in memory of Alfred Nobel, the founder of the Nobel Prize.