Who is Stephen Miran, Donald Trump’s Fed nominee?

More ambitiously, Mr. Miran floats a “Mar-a-Lago Accord" in which leading nations would negotiate a new global financial system to rebalance currency values. This echoes the Plaza and Louvre accords of the 1980s that coordinated monetary policies to arrest the surging dollar amid the rush of capital and goods into the U.S. during the Reagan economic boom. Mr. Miran says his essay wasn’t “policy advocacy," but when you land something like this after an election it’s intended to get the attention of policy makers. It did, and Mr. Miran got the White House job.