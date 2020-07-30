Opinion | Who’s afraid of foreign universities coming in?

The new policy aims to “facilitate" the entry of the world’s top 100 universities through an enabling law. This would expand the set of choices available to Indian students and perhaps save billions of dollars in fees paid by parents who send their children abroad for studies. Over 750,000 Indians are estimated to be studying overseas; their bills are truly exorbitant, and many of them may opt to stay in India if they could get the same degree at a lower cost. The same package could attract students from elsewhere too, helping us earn foreign exchange as a “knowledge hub", a term used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for what India ought to become. These new institutions are likely to charge far more than what subsidized Indian colleges currently do, but so long as our subsidy regime survives, nobody should fear an overall rise in educational fees after their entry. The country’s commitment to equity should ensure that high-quality education never goes out of anyone’s reach. The market has already got segmented by fee brackets with the proliferation of private colleges, and this trend will probably get accentuated. What is of greater relevance, however, is the effect of global competition in a domain that has had too little of it. Already armed with a cost advantage, Indian colleges would be spurred to raise the quality of teaching and research in a bid to attract the best students. We may even see a fascinating rivalry between the world’s top academic names and India’s own.