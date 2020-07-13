Who wants to soak a millionaire?

The quest for social equity has led almost all governments around the world to adopt progressive taxation, by which the well-off pay a greater portion of their earnings. This is based on the logic of diminishing marginal utility: the rich need every extra dollar a lot less than the poor do. But only a few have especially heavy burdens on millionaires. This is based on the argument that a tax rate too high—over 50%, particularly—would simply take away the incentive to earn large sums, which dampens the spirit of enterprise. Of course, there are variations on this theme, but both the political left and right in most democracies seem to have settled on these principles.