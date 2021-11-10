Who would have thought bankers had hazardous jobs?

The recent case involving an ex-chairman of a public sector bank (PSB) lays bare the trauma of being a banker. The bank lends money to a hotel in 2007. The loan turns into a non-performing asset (NPA) in 2010. In 2013, the bank’s chairman retires in normal course. In 2014, the NPA is sold to an asset reconstruction company (ARC). It so happens that after retirement, the chairman becomes a director on the board of this ARC. And in 2021 there is a non-bailable warrant issued against the ex-chairman (that is, eight years after he retired), following a case filed by the defaulter at a local court. The banker is arrested, and granted bail, but faces the quadruple trauma of losses of reputation, liberty, health and money, as such cases can go on and on. This is a warning bell for bankers. They are not safe even after retirement.

