24 Jul 2022
While it isn’t a covid-level scare, and there’s no need for panic or eye-rolls, researchers and health systems must spring into action before monkeypox gets too far
A covid-weary world rolled its eyes in ‘not again’ exasperation over the weekend as the World Health Organization (WHO) classified an ongoing outbreak of monkeypox as a “public health emergency of international concern" (PHEIC). It’s spreading fast, it said. Long endemic to central and west Africa, it has gone global lately, with 16,000 cases and five deaths reported so far from 70 odd countries, including India.