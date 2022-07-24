A covid-weary world rolled its eyes in ‘not again’ exasperation over the weekend as the World Health Organization (WHO) classified an ongoing outbreak of monkeypox as a “public health emergency of international concern" (PHEIC). It’s spreading fast, it said. Long endemic to central and west Africa, it has gone global lately, with 16,000 cases and five deaths reported so far from 70 odd countries, including India.

The WHO had labelled Sars-CoV-2 a PHEIC on 30 January 2020 and its spread a “pandemic" on 11 March, about two weeks after it clearly was, its infectivity assured by airborne catchiness and an incubation period free of symptoms. On monkeypox, WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus took a call without the advice of its PHEIC panel. A case sample recently suggested a link with gay sex, though any close contact could transmit this flu-like illness with skin lesions. As it can take a week to show up, remains woefully understudied and poses a global risk, the WHO is right that we must mount a response. While it isn’t a covid-level scare, and there’s no need for panic or eye-rolls, researchers and health systems must spring into action before monkeypox gets too far.