WHO’s early alert

The WHO had labelled Sars-CoV-2 a PHEIC on 30 January 2020 and its spread a “pandemic" on 11 March, about two weeks after it clearly was, its infectivity assured by airborne catchiness and an incubation period free of symptoms. On monkeypox, WHO chief Tedros Ghebreyesus took a call without the advice of its PHEIC panel. A case sample recently suggested a link with gay sex, though any close contact could transmit this flu-like illness with skin lesions. As it can take a week to show up, remains woefully understudied and poses a global risk, the WHO is right that we must mount a response. While it isn’t a covid-level scare, and there’s no need for panic or eye-rolls, researchers and health systems must spring into action before monkeypox gets too far.