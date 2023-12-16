Why 2025 can be a good year for Ukraine

After Gen. MacArthur’s successful Inchon landing, victory in Korea seemed in the bag. Truman administration officials nonetheless carefully kept their high-fiving from the public. President Truman himself didn’t speak of victory for fear he’d be stuck with having to pursue victory if the Soviets and Chinese directly intervened, as they did.
Joe Biden would sooner sprout tentacles than commit to a culmination in Ukraine that includes reclaiming Crimea. But Vladimir Putin has also had to learn the serenity prayer. Thanks to his gross miscalculation, he’ll now have to live with a rearming and rejuvenated North Atlantic Treaty Organization. This goal, which drives the U.S.-led alliance, could yet be botched, but it would be harder than you think.
The Ukrainians who have fought tenaciously are not about to go slack in the face of a significant Russian offensive. If it comes, that offensive will be as compromised as ever by Mr. Putin’s unwillingness to supply the necessary manpower, his unwillingness to replace his grafting and politicized military leadership, his unwillingness to empower his generals to pursue the kind of battlefield success that might produce a challenger to his aging rule.
It’s fairly easy, in fact, to say when Mr. Putin should be ready to stop the fighting—2025. A 1% of GDP increase in NATO defense spending would be the equivalent of a 24% increase by Russia. Mr. Putin’s 70% planned hike in actual outlays in 2024, equal to about 2% of GDP, is not a repeatable event. Meanwhile, though Western rearmament has been paltry and slow to get off the ground, eventually it will swamp Russia’s year after year.
Western equipment will be able to offset Mr. Putin’s ability to throw poorly trained recruits into battle on Tuesday and have them returned in body bags on Friday. Ukraine was never going to be given arms to fight this war by attacking air bases, military factories and transport hubs across the vastness of Russia. But the capabilities it relies on instead, such as ground maneuver, benefit from having time to train and become familiar with equipment.
Even a stalled U.S. aid package may not be as make-or-break in these circumstances at it seems. But it would be exceptionally idiotic to let Mr. Putin hope, even for a moment, the West might snatch defeat from the jaws of victory for want of a few billion to see Ukraine through the next year.
Each dollar helps to secure an investment already made in restarting the West’s defense-industrial base, dismantling Russia’s vaunted military modernization, while establishing a battle-hardened, modern Ukrainian army to serve as a linchpin of European security for decades to come.
Mr. Biden seems to be waiting now for a signal from Mr. Putin, who, for all his jaunty show of faux confidence, may be waiting on the counterintuitive possibilities of a second Donald Trump presidency.
Portrayed in Russian TV propaganda as a Western leader who understands and accepts Russian interests, a victory by Mr. Trump could be Mr. Putin’s exit point. A Trump victory could be painted as the ultimate success of Mr. Putin’s war policy, which has become increasingly focused rhetorically on the West to cover his failure to take Kyiv.
The hell of our situation is that, while it makes sense for Mr. Trump to skip the GOP debates, we lose an opportunity to clear the air about his typically blustery promise to end the war in 24 hours.
This is especially important given a press that, in defiance of what used to be considered news reporting, hides Mr. Trump’s complete words, truncates and distorts them to put its own words in his mouth. (See the MSNBC crisis actors trying to turn his dictator-for-a-day quip into “Mein Kampf.")
Here’s what he actually said about Ukraine: “I know Zelensky very well, and I know Putin very well, even better. And I had a good relationship, very good with both of them. I would tell Zelensky: No more. You got to make a deal. I would tell Putin: If you don’t make a deal, we’re going to give them a lot. We’re going to give them more than they ever got, if we have to. I will have the deal done in one day. One day."
Here he indicates pressure on both sides, as superintending powers do when seeking cease-fires. Whether he’d be allowed to exercise the powers of his office is a bit of a question. He may be engulfed in extra-constitutional warfare. If those difficulties can be surmounted, we’d also need the kind of commentator no longer found on cable TV—alert to the richness of history, sensitive to the possibility of irony—to tell us whether Ukraine is getting a better or worse outcome than it would have if Mr. Biden had continued in office.