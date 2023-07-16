Why a digital currency for animals could find takers

‘Interspecies Money’ tries to solve the poverty of animals. As most of nature and its animals are in poor regions of the world, the new currency hopes to solve the poverty of many humans, too. Here is one way it could work: The central banks of some nations come together to form, as Ledgard puts it, “the bank of other species." It will be funded by a portion of public funds that are meant for wildlife, conservation and battling climate change. The bank may also be funded by private philanthropy. This means “the bank of other species" would start with billions of dollars. The money would be converted into a global digital currency. At first, only some species would be chosen and given their own digital clones. These clones will be given their own bank accounts, into which ‘Interspecies Money’ will be transferred. The digital avatars of those animals will effectively own that money. Some will hold just a few cents; the more rare and exotic species “may hold sums equivalent to a rare Rolex watch." Even within such an idealistic idea, equality is just not possible. An ant, perhaps, will be poorer than a zebra.