Pressing pause on the race to develop frontier AI isn't impossible—Here's what can be done

Dario Amodei, a co-founder of Anthropic, among others, has warned that artificial intelligence (AI) poses an existential threat to humankind. Others have gone further and argued for pausing the training of new frontier AI models.
The counter-argument is that regulation, self-regulation included, is unlikely to be effective. And even if a pause is feasible in principle, there is little hope that it could be sustained in practice, given that the US and China desperately fear falling behind each other.