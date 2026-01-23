Why AI’s biggest business challenge isn’t technology, but how companies reorganize operations around it
That executives can’t yet pin down how AI will make money seems worrying after so many false starts. Yet, that is precisely what past revolutions looked like at their start. As with electricity, the challenge of AI is not in the tools themselves, but how businesses reshape themselves around them.
A recent IBM survey of 2,000 executives on their expectations for artificial intelligence in 2030 revealed something noteworthy. They unsurprisingly predict that AI investment will surge (from already high levels) and that 79% expect AI will contribute significantly to their revenue. But strikingly, only 24% “clearly see" where that revenue will come from.