Why AI can’t answer the fundamental questions of life

Creative intelligence extends beyond mere reorganization of available information in our memory. It involves delving into our subconscious to uncover deeper connections and patterns. Intuition and spontaneity play vital roles in this form of intelligence. Einstein often used thought experiments that were radically unrelated to problem statements. Legend has it that his thought experiment of a man free falling in an elevator led him to the Special Theory of Relativity. Newton’s quest for laws of motion has the story of having begun with an apple seen falling from a tree. Visionaries possess the ability to find a common framework bridging seemingly unrelated events. They can intuitively conceive ideas or stories and then formulate equations around them. Therefore, an AGI system may be able to grow in its complexity and computing capacity exponentially, but it does not guarantee a solution to fundamental problems.