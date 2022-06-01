Why Amazon is gunning for a telecom partner in India

The Vodafone Idea board’s “clarification" on a story broken in this paper that online retail and web services giant Amazon may invest up to ₹20,000 crore in debt and equity in struggling telco Vodafone Idea needs to be parsed carefully. The clarification states that the board is “currently" not considering any such proposal. It did not say it will not consider such an offer in the future, or had considered such a proposal in the past which may or may not be awaiting certain other developments to happen before it fructifies.