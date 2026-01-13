Why America’s central bank needs Powell to stay on at the Fed as Trump turns up the pressure
As Donald Trump escalates his pressure campaign against Jerome Powell, the battle is no longer just about interest rates. It’s about whether the Federal Reserve can resist political intimidation. This is why Powell should stay on as a governor after his term as chief ends.
These are officially the darkest days for Federal Reserve independence since at least the Nixon administration. After attacking Fed Governor Lisa Cook last year, US President Donald Trump is now weaponizing the Justice Department against Chair Jerome Powell in a thinly veiled effort to intimidate him into lowering interest rates against the best interests of the American people. It’s something you’d expect in a tin-pot banana republic and it will be a stain on America’s reputation for years to come.