Why America shouldn’t intervene in Iran like it did in Venezuela
The dramatic US seizure of Venezuela’s strongman has rattled Tehran, exposing how thin Iran’s alliances and defences have become. Yet with protests raging at home and threats abroad, the real question isn’t whether the regime looks weak—but whether outside force would hasten its fall or save it.
You know Iran’s leaders are worried about the implications of last weekend’s US raid in Venezuela when the editor of the hardline Javan newspaper feels he has to write a polemic, headlined Iran Is Not Comparable—Don’t Waste Your Time, saying there aren’t any. But whether the Islamic Republic is ripe to fall from an external US or Israeli nudge is a much more complicated question.