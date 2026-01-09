This brings us back to Trump’s “locked and loaded" threat. Iran and Venezuela have long been exhibits A and B for the contention that no matter how unpopular they are, authoritarian regimes fall only once domestic security services are unwilling to kill to keep them in power. That hasn’t yet changed for either. But if Khamenei takes Trump seriously, as he should, his options for repression could become limited if the protests continue for long or grow in size.