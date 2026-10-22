AI hype and dotcom déjà vu: Sorry to burst your bubble, but this doesn't look like one

This must be one of the most hated US bull markets ever. I can’t remember when so many people were so sceptical of a rising market and so sure that it will soon end in tears.
I keep hearing that this stock market is a bubble. I laid out data in previous columns that cast doubt on the bubble hypothesis—basically that, to the contrary, this is an unusually high-quality market trading at modestly above-average valuations. But what makes me most sceptical isn’t the hard numbers. It’s that the animal spirits that normally accompany and propel bubbles are in short supply.