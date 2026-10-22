AI hype and dotcom déjà vu: Sorry to burst your bubble, but this doesn't look like one

This must be one of the most hated US bull markets ever. I can’t remember when so many people were so sceptical of a rising market and so sure that it will soon end in tears.
This must be one of the most hated US bull markets ever. I can’t remember when so many people were so sceptical of a rising market and so sure that it will soon end in tears.
I keep hearing that this stock market is a bubble. I laid out data in previous columns that cast doubt on the bubble hypothesis—basically that, to the contrary, this is an unusually high-quality market trading at modestly above-average valuations. But what makes me most sceptical isn’t the hard numbers. It’s that the animal spirits that normally accompany and propel bubbles are in short supply.
I keep hearing that this stock market is a bubble. I laid out data in previous columns that cast doubt on the bubble hypothesis—basically that, to the contrary, this is an unusually high-quality market trading at modestly above-average valuations. But what makes me most sceptical isn’t the hard numbers. It’s that the animal spirits that normally accompany and propel bubbles are in short supply.
This market is often compared to the last great bubble, the internet craze of the late 1990s. But the mood is entirely different now. For those who didn’t experience dot com mania three decades ago, it was a wild, heady and amazing time. There was peace, widespread prosperity and fiscal surpluses. People had more bandwidth to play the market, and they did. Everyone was a stock-picking genius with a hot tip.
Internet-related jobs were everywhere. Many of these startups had little more than an idea, an internet connection and a borrowed garage, yet they were flush with cash.
There were few voices urging: “Hang on a minute, folks. Let’s slow down and think this through.” Those who did are legendary.
Oh, how the vibes have changed. Most of what I hear now are reservations and warnings. That’s not without reason—the backdrop is certainly less hospitable. Regional wars have proliferated and threaten the global economy. The spoils of artificial intelligence (AI) are closely guarded, further widening inequality. Government deficits are out of control and fuelling inflation with little hope that a bitterly divided Congress can turn things around.
Unlike the cheers that greeted the internet, the AI boom feels to many like a threat rather than progress. A prevailing narrative, echoed by some of AI’s leading lights, is that it will sideline workers if it doesn’t kill us first. College graduates are already struggling to find jobs despite a roaring economy, in part because AI is encroaching on entry-level white-collar work.
AI also has a bigger footprint in the market than internet stocks did. Three of the five biggest US stocks by market value in 1999, General Electric, Walmart and ExxonMobil, were old-economy businesses. AI-related companies, by contrast, dominate the leaderboard and account for 40% to 60% of the market’s value, depending on how wide one draws the AI circle.
And that understates the market’s reliance on AI. The number of stocks contributing to the S&P 500 Index’s revenue growth is expected to shrink significantly in the coming years. Most of them are AI companies. Even now, AI-related businesses accounted for nearly 70% of the index’s earnings growth in the third quarter, according to estimates by Citadel Securities. If AI stalls, the market will lose its lift.
Add in the fact that the US has enjoyed an astonishing, nearly uninterrupted two-decade-long bull market, and it does raise the question: How long can this go on?
It’s all weighing on investors. In the late 1990s, bulls routinely outnumbered bears by more than 20 percentage points looking at rolling three-month averages, according to surveys by the American Association of Individual Investors. Now the balance has flipped, with bears outweighing bulls by 8 percentage points on the same measure.
There’s not a lot of love for the market, which may explain why a growing number of companies are withdrawing or postponing initial public offerings, including Anthropic and OpenAI’s delayed debuts.
I’m an AI optimist. I believe that the benefits will vastly outweigh the costs over time, that AI will enhance work and create jobs and that it will make firms more profitable and shareholders richer, just as the internet did.
But it won’t be a smooth ride. The AI buildout is lifting corporate earnings at an unsustainable pace. Profit growth will almost certainly cool. It will start with a market pullback to signal a downshift. Year-over-year earnings growth will dip into high single digits and slow further before turning negative for a stretch. Pockets of excessive speculation and inevitable fraud will be exposed and regretted. Absent a crisis, however, there’s no reason to expect worse than a garden-variety bear market.
For now, there’s no sign of a slowdown despite recent turbulence. The market has held up and earnings growth is still strong.
When the market does soften eventually, the bubble warriors will declare that the long-awaited burst is underway, just as they have during market dips over the past two decades. It will be yet another reminder that it’s hard to call a bubble in real time. You can be sure, though, that the more people see a bubble, the less likely there is to be one. ©Bloomberg
The author is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering markets.