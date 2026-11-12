Why Anthropic need not fret if its IPO value is closer to $1 trillion than $2 trillion

Who should get to call the shots on Anthropic’s initial public offering? The potential buyers, of course.
Who should get to call the shots on Anthropic’s initial public offering? The potential buyers, of course.
Artificial intelligence (AI) has not changed the fact that one can easily lose money on an initial public offering (IPO) and investors therefore deserve a corresponding chance to make a quick buck. Like all new stock sales, the Claude developer’s deal needs to be priced to fly.
Artificial intelligence (AI) has not changed the fact that one can easily lose money on an initial public offering (IPO) and investors therefore deserve a corresponding chance to make a quick buck. Like all new stock sales, the Claude developer’s deal needs to be priced to fly.
Anthropic’s backers were reportedly seeking a $2 trillion valuation for the forthcoming listing back in August. The market backdrop is very different today.
Rising interest rates and a potential American policy shift on data centres following the [Democrat victory during] midterm elections have pummeled tech valuations. On Tuesday the company set a price range for the stock sale valuing Anthropic at up to $1.4 trillion using a full share count including stock options and other equity awards.
Investors have had their sights set on a number as low as $1.1 trillion, Bloomberg News reported last week. Recall that Anthropic was valued at just under $1 trillion in its last funding round in May.
Valuing Anthropic is a mind-bending challenge because there are no real comparator companies, the numbers are changing quickly and the pace at which sales will become sizeable earnings remains uncertain.
Revenue in the first nine months of 2026 was 13 times the total in the same period last year. The latest annualized run rate—a projection of 12-month revenue—is $81 billion. That is more than the yearly sales of the overwhelming majority of S&P 500 members. Despite its size, Anthropic still displays the high growth usually associated with a startup.
Investors do not generally buy an IPO for the revenue and profit it is making today; they look a few years out. Anthropic’s annual sales could expand at a compound annual rate of over 40% starting in 2027, reaching nearly $270 billion in 2029 and generating some $70 billion of operating profit on an adjusted basis, excluding the impact of stock-based pay, Bloomberg Intelligence forecasts.
The 26% operating margin would still be humdrum compared to what the big tech firms report, a reminder that the fluent and plausible-sounding answers from AI chatbots need lots of expensive computing power to produce. Anthropic has locked itself into some chunky commitments to buy that so-called compute.
There are countless approaches to valuation here.
While the company is going to turn profitable soon, plenty of questions still remain over its revenue trajectory, and even more over the various ways of measuring profit. Setting valuation as a multiple of future revenue uses the least uncertain metric and has the advantage of being simple.
Alphabet, Meta and Microsoft trade at 5.4 to 9.5 times next year’s sales. Fast forward two years and value Anthropic’s prospective 2029 revenue on around 7.5 times and you get an enterprise value at the $2 trillion number that was tossed around earlier this year. Discounting that back at 15% annually would imply a $1.5 trillion present-day value.
Now apply a further discount because IPO investors expect to buy below fair value. Set that at 20% to 30% and you land on the hoped-for IPO price of about $1.1 trillion to $1.2 trillion that has been doing the rounds.
You can get to higher valuations by applying a more growth-centric revenue multiple or by using a lower discount rate. The market for AI services could keep expanding through the next decade and Anthropic could take a hefty slice assuming it retains a leading technological position and pricing power.
The threats to that scenario are competition, not just from domestic peer OpenAI but also from Chinese AI labs, and the risk that regulation slows development of AI itself or of its supporting infrastructure.
Anthropic is not a total price-taker here. The deal is so large that many investors will want to own the company because of its future influence on the trajectory of the overall market.
But there should be no shame in having an IPO valuation closer to $1 trillion than the $2 trillion originally envisaged. Anthropic should want its shares to pop on debut, potentially fuelling upward momentum that would assist future stock sales.
It is only selling a small slice of itself, and haggling for the best IPO price would put the post-float performance at risk for a relatively small financial bonus. Sometimes IPO candidates just have to accept the going rate and get on with it. ©Bloomberg
The author is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering deals.