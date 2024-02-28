Opinion
Why Apple’s switch of focus from self-driving cars to AI makes sense
Summary
- Apple could introduce iAI or whatever it chooses to call its own version of an LLM to market quickly. It has a dedicated user base that will be happy to give any new product or service from Apple a fair trial
The news that Apple has shelved its autonomous car plan–Project Titan–has sent ripples across technology and automotive industries. The company has pumped untold resources into Titan for almost a decade.
