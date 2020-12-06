Why are all the prominent Covid vaccines developed by women?

The core work behind the mRNA approach comes from Katalin Karikó, a Hungarian-born émigré who came to the US to work on RNA-related issues. Her career had its fits and starts, including problems with raising research money and a bout with cancer, but she persisted. She ended up working with Drew Weissman, and they figured out how to inject RNA material into humans without causing excess inflammation, which previously had been the critical barrier to making progress.