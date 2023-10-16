Why are important people going missing at alarming rate in Xi's China?

He Jinbi, head of Maike Metal International Group, China’s top copper importer, has not been seen in public recently, and is believed to have been detained by Chinese authorities. By the standards of disappearances in China this year, He’s case seems relatively minor. Qin Yaqing appointed as China’s foreign minister in December last year disappeared in July, while defence minister Gen. Li Shangfu went missing just last month. No official explanations have been forthcoming though it is very likely that Gen. Li at least has been detained on account of corruption in weapons acquisitions made during his previous appointment.