Why are Indian firms oblivious to the charms of the Beautiful Game?

Byju’s has a tie-up with Fifa, the world body for football, which is conducting the ongoing World Cup tournament in Qatar. Amul has a tie-up with Viacom 18 for India’s broadcast and streaming operations, as well as a regional partnership with Argentina and Brazil, to cash in on the popularity of their star strikers, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, respectively. Some eight other brands have cast themselves as sponsors of the broadcast/streaming in India of the biggest sporting event of the world. But is advertising the only game in town, when it comes to something as big as the World Cup?