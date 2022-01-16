Why are printouts checked outside airport terminals?

You can argue that the CISF guards don’t exactly waste your time because even in a scenario where you breeze into the terminal, you will get caught in other queues. But my complaint is against being made an extra in a governmental farce; to be forced to stand in a line that has no meaning; to feel the dumbness of inching ahead in a meaningless moment; to show a ticket for no good reason; and to be a part of a system that makes well-trained young men and women stand for many hours bearing heavy arms just because they are available to be used in this manner by their bosses who did not have better ideas. Why can’t these guards instead be playing a sport, as part of their training? They could be hiking, running, swimming, bowling—all in the national interest. Instead, they are made to spend the best days of their able lives standing there, ruining their spines, and doing something boring and useless. There is pettiness in this, an ancient Indian stinginess often seen in the powerful, a systemic denial of joy to others who have no power to demand it.

