Why are retail investors obsessed with IPOs?
Summary
- Initial public offers in hot demand may grant subscribers good listing-day gains in proportional terms, but the slim chances of getting a good chunk of shares allotted in the first place make the absolute gains modest.
A key life-skill is the ability to know when to use percentages and when to use absolute numbers. But many retail investors in the stock market never really get around to learning this skill, which may explain why they go chasing initial public offerings (IPOs) of companies for listing day gains.