Why are retail investors obsessed with IPOs?

So, what does all this tell us? First, demand for an IPO doesn’t necessarily translate into substantial gains over the long-term. Second, higher the demand for an IPO, better the chances of good listing day gains in percentage terms, but since the chances of getting an allocation are lower too, the scope for absolute gains is also lower. Third, an IPO is not the only chance a retail investor gets to invest in a company’s stock. It can be bought at any point of time after listing. Fourth, if retail investors estimate that a stock has a good potential, they should gradually accumulate that stock over a period of time, given that their financial position may not allow them to make large purchases of the stock at one go. Indeed, genuine wealth creation for retail investors from stocks happens from purchases after the IPO. Fifth, making money over the long-term is boring. For a retail investor, nothing can beat the excitement of getting an allocation in a hugely oversubscribed IPO, followed by friends and acquaintances talking about it, perhaps even feeling jealous, and finally, making listing day gains. But do remember that these gains look large only in percentage terms. And, as said at the beginning of this piece, in life, it is important to understand when to consider absolutes and when to use percentages.

