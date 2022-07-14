Why are the Aravallis being scripted for certain death?

What this implies is that the Aravallis in Haryana would henceforth be protected only if they are notified under any relevant Act and if the revenue records of states have recorded them as ‘Aravallis’. However, most of the Aravalli hill area in Haryana is not notified and neither is the term ‘Aravalli’ mentioned in revenue records. Instead, it is recorded as “gair mumkin pahaar" (uncultivable wasteland), and “bhood" (sandy foothills). To make things worse, the forest cover of the Aravallis is neither notified nor mentioned as “forest" in revenue records.

