Why are we staring at a global debt problem yet again?

Global public debt in 2023 reached historical highs that have put the world economy’s growth at risk. And International Monetary Fund (IMF) projections point to this burden growing much faster in the next five years than its pre-pandemic projections. This time, rising debt is a trend across the board. The general government public debt-to-GDP ratios of the US and China, properly measured, now well exceed 120% of GDP. And G20 emerging-market countries’ public debt has doubled over the past decade. Nevertheless, the IMF’s assessment is that the risk of a “systemic" wave of debt defaults remains low. But the outlook is grim.

Debt has become a binding constraint for some governments that lack resources to meet essential payments and return to their inflation targets. Half of all low-income countries and up to a quarter of emerging markets are at high risk of debt distress. If several larger emerging market and low-income countries are simultaneously confronted with shocks and cannot roll over their debts, we could face a new debt crisis. Importantly, global risks may emerge from US and Chinese policies that have deviated from paths of fiscal sustainability. The global supply of dollar-denominated assets effectively depends on US fiscal capacity. This has come under pressure from the recent US debt ceiling crisis. We have seen frequent flash liquidity events, reflecting the erosion of US fiscal governance, and its debt rating downgrade, even as the dollar’s global reserve currency status has been questioned again. In China, “augmented" general government debt has doubled over the past decade, and its Achilles heel lies in local governments and state-owned enterprises (SOEs), and the proliferation of off-budget finance vehicles at different levels of government. This debt situation prevails at a time when our multilateral system lacks effective debt resolution instruments and efforts to agree on emergency debt restructuring have faltered.

Why is history repeating itself?: Why are we at this stage across the globe? Does it signal weaknesses in the surveillance mandates of the IMF, World Bank and regional institutions? From the historic experience, one is common: under-reporting of debt during boom years. Ex-post upward revisions of debt statistics are typically large, and more so in high-risk countries with weak capacity. Debts owed to commercial and bilateral creditors are the most likely to be revised upward, while non-marketable debt instruments are more prone to under-reporting, since they are not traded in centralized markets and often have opaque confidentiality clauses.

Make debt transparent: Problems arise from undisclosed domestic debt with data gaps having grown across countries. This is aggravated by the use of different reporting methods and the lack of a globally recognized database for domestic debt, like the World Bank’s International Debt Statistics for external debt.

More generally, debt reporting has not kept up with a more complex borrowing landscape featuring new debt instruments, central bank swap lines, non-bond creditors and broader borrower entities. Today’s landscape includes undisclosed lending terms such as collateralization and the ‘hidden default’ problem with non-bond external creditors such as China. This lack of transparency around debt, especially off-budget borrowing, is a major cause of fiscal data gaps across countries:

In China, new avenues of off-budget fiscal spending have developed at different levels of government. Significant cross-holdings and credit linkages between the government and SOEs, as well as the increased use of quasi-fiscal public entities, make it difficult to compile China’s public balance sheet.

Budget discipline has been an issue in advanced countries too. For example, in Germany, otherwise fiscally conservative governments devised ways to work around its constitutional debt brake (limiting its deficit) by means of special funds called Sondervermögen, which have their own revenue streams and borrowing authority, so that their expenses and deficits can be taken off its balance sheet.

India has also had a problem with data gaps, especially due to off-budget borrowings. Successive Finance Commissions have recommended improvements in the coverage, timeliness, quality and integrity of fiscal data, and progress has been made.

Role of the international community: It has not been long since the last debt crisis was overcome, with a clean-up of advanced countries’ debt after the shocks of 2008-09, debt restructurings in emerging economies, and debt forgiveness in low income countries (through multilateral initiatives). International institutions pledged to pay more attention to macroeconomic (including debt) risks and vulnerabilities.

Why then is the world facing the risk of a global debt crisis so soon again? And why are data gaps so glaring on a measure as fundamental as public debt? The world lacks an effective reporting system for all categories of debt. A public debt registry with easy access for lenders and borrowers would go a long way towards debt transparency, better debt management, reduced risks and eventually greater credit availability.

All this makes the full availability of fiscal data a public good. It also underscores the importance of the G20 Data Gaps Initiative to make fiscal statistics broader, more detailed and timely, and include internationally comparable fiscal data at all levels of government.