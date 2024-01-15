Why are we staring at a global debt problem yet again?
Summary
- Hidden debt is a major problem across the world that the G20’s Data Gaps Initiative needs to resolve.
Global public debt in 2023 reached historical highs that have put the world economy’s growth at risk. And International Monetary Fund (IMF) projections point to this burden growing much faster in the next five years than its pre-pandemic projections. This time, rising debt is a trend across the board. The general government public debt-to-GDP ratios of the US and China, properly measured, now well exceed 120% of GDP. And G20 emerging-market countries’ public debt has doubled over the past decade. Nevertheless, the IMF’s assessment is that the risk of a “systemic" wave of debt defaults remains low. But the outlook is grim.