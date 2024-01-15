Why are we staring at a global debt problem yet again?

Debt has become a binding constraint for some governments that lack resources to meet essential payments and return to their inflation targets. Half of all low-income countries and up to a quarter of emerging markets are at high risk of debt distress. If several larger emerging market and low-income countries are simultaneously confronted with shocks and cannot roll over their debts, we could face a new debt crisis. Importantly, global risks may emerge from US and Chinese policies that have deviated from paths of fiscal sustainability. The global supply of dollar-denominated assets effectively depends on US fiscal capacity. This has come under pressure from the recent US debt ceiling crisis. We have seen frequent flash liquidity events, reflecting the erosion of US fiscal governance, and its debt rating downgrade, even as the dollar’s global reserve currency status has been questioned again. In China, “augmented" general government debt has doubled over the past decade, and its Achilles heel lies in local governments and state-owned enterprises (SOEs), and the proliferation of off-budget finance vehicles at different levels of government. This debt situation prevails at a time when our multilateral system lacks effective debt resolution instruments and efforts to agree on emergency debt restructuring have faltered.

